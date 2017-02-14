 Live music in Vail | VailDaily.com

Live music in Vail

Hailing from St. Petersburg, Florida, The Hip Abduction is known for their high-energy, emphatically danceable shows that combine West African instrumentation (specifically, the kamale ngoni) with dub bass lines, reggae rhythms and indie pop acumen. The ensemble performs tonight at Altitude Bar and Grill in Vail. The show starts at 10 p.m.