Lost eyeglasses | VailDaily.com

Lost eyeglasses
January 6, 2017
Have you found a large, bright orange eyeglass case including the eyeglasses in Beaver Creek Village? I lost them on Saturday, Dec. 31, while taking a 2-year-old for a stroll in his carriage. I’m guessing a good Samaritan found them and turned them in at one of the businesses since I could not spot them when I retraced my steps. Call me at 970-390-4206 and I’d be happy to pick them up and buy you a beer or two. Happy New Year from an appreciative local.
