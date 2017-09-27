 Master class at Studio 8100 | VailDaily.com

Master class at Studio 8100

Join Studio 8100 on Sunday, Oct. 8, for a master class with Arizona-based dancer, choreographer and instructor Jose Soto. Soto has performed and taught all over the country using movement as a way to express and inspire artistry and connection in the world around him. He is fluent in the creation, expression and instruction of a variety of dance disciplines, each of which he uses as a platform to encourage and inspire students of all ages and levels. Soto will be leading a contemporary class for ages 7 and older for all levels at 11 a.m. Class is $35 per person and the deadline to register is Oct. 1. Students can register by visiting bit.ly/2wgnaad.

