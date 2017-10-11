 Meet and greet CJ Jarecki | VailDaily.com

Meet and greet CJ Jarecki

Representatives from the local building community and other interested citizens are invited to drop by Vailâs Community Development Department offices to meet the townâs new chief building official and enjoy a free continental breakfast. Two meet and greet sessions are planned to welcome Christopher âCJâ Jarecki to Vail. Join us from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12, or Friday, Oct. 13. Jarecki is a Colorado native and has 12 years of experience at the University of Colorado Denver where he held various positions, including facility operations supervisor, outage coordinator, inspector and building official. He later transferred to the University of Colorado Boulder where he spent the last year as the campus building official. Jarecki's hiring returns the townâs building team to full staff which also includes JR Mondragon, Andy Rogers and inspection services from SafeBuilt. For details, call the Community Development offices at 970-479-2139.

