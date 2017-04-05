 Memorial Service | VailDaily.com

A memorial service for Thomas Bashford, who passed away on March 4, 2017, will be held on Saturday, April 8. Visitation is at 10 a.m., followed by the service at 11 a.m., at Vail Christian High School, 31621 Highway 6, Edwards in the East Building at Calvary Chapel. In lieu of flowers, a donation would be greatly appreciated to Tomâs son, Will Bashford Education Fund at gofundme.com or to William T. Bashford Donation Fund at U.S. Bank.