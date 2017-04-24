 ‘Mouse mess’ | VailDaily.com

Back to: Town Talk

‘Mouse mess’

Attention parents of 4-year-olds. One Book 4 Colorado is back for its sixth year. Be sure to pick up a free copy of "Mouse Mess" by Linnea Riley at the Eagle Valley Libraries (in English or Spanish) before May 1. One Book 4 Colorado is a statewide effort to provide every 4-year-old in Colorado with the same book, helping to instill a love of reading in Colorado youngsters. For more information, please visit evld.org.