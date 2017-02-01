Need Support? | VailDaily.com

The Vail ANAD (Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders) support group meets every Tuesday, 5:30 to 7 p.m. It is open to people who suffer from anorexia, nervosa and/or bulimia. Group members will one able to give and receive support, encouragement and motivation for recovery in a safe and confidential setting. Attendance is free. Free parking is available in the Chapel parking lot. For more information, contact Jill Rutledge, support group facilitator at 970-949-0404/jillzr@gmail.com.