New location

Vail Health Gift Shop in Edwards During construction at Vail Health Hospital, the volunteer corps gift shop will be located at the Shaw Regional Cancer Center pavilion in Edwards. Stop by and enjoy new items, including seasonal and holiday gifts.The gift shop is open Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is located in the lobby of the Shaw Regional Cancer Center pavilion, just upstairs from Shaw Regional Cancer Center. All of the proceeds benefit the volunteer corpsâ fundraising efforts.

