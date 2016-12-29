 new year’s Comedy bash | VailDaily.com

new year’s Comedy bash

Try something a little different this year as Comedy Works regular, Troy Walker helps the Back Bowl ring it all in with a special New Years Comedy Bash. There will be tow comedy acts starting at 8:30 p.m., along with great dinner and drink specials and bowling under the neon lights. It will be a unique night of entertainment and an exciting way to send off "the old" and greet "the new". Tickets are available now, at 970-328-BOWL or go to thebackbowl.com for more information.

