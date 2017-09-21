 new york marathon | VailDaily.com

new york marathon

I will be running the New York City Marathon on Nov. 5 with the MS team in honor of my sister. I need to raise $4,000 in order to participate. All of that will go directly to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. You can read our story and donate by going to http://main.nationalmssociety.org/got/RikeneSanchez or https://www.gofundme.com/rikenes-race-to-stop-ms.

