 Open House Event on Sept. 21 | VailDaily.com

Open House Event on Sept. 21

Join Dr. Laura Larson, who returns to the Vail Valley at her new office at 51 Eagle-Vail Road, first floor, for an open house with appetizers, wine, demonstrations, information about her chiropractic, holistic healing and performance services. The event is from 5 to 7 p.m., no RSVP required. Call 970-300-1987 for more information.

Go back to article