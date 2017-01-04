 Pardee On, Saturday at Vail Mountain | VailDaily.com

Pardee On, Saturday at Vail Mountain

A ski down to celebrate Tony Pardee Seibert will be Saturday on Vail Mountain. Anyone touched by Tonyâs life is invited to gather at 3 p.m. at the top of Chairs 4, 5 and 11. The group will ski down Riva at 4 p.m. after some words are said by family and friends.

