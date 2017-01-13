 reading buddies | VailDaily.com

Back to: Town Talk

reading buddies

Vail Public Library is looking for teen volunteers (from grades 7-12) to be Reading Buddies. This fun program, pairing teens with younger students for a shared hour of reading is a great way to give back to the community and earn some service hours. It is also fun and helps forge lasting friendships. The winter session begins Monday, Jan. 23, from 4:30 â 5:30 p.m. Please call Cricket at 970-479-2179 to register and for more information.

Vail Public Library is looking for teen volunteers (from grades 7-12) to be Reading Buddies. This fun program, pairing teens with younger students for a shared hour of reading is a great way to give back to the community and earn some service hours. It is also fun and helps forge lasting friendships. The winter session begins Monday, Jan. 23, from 4:30 â 5:30 p.m. Please call Cricket at 970-479-2179 to register and for more information.