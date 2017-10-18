 Butter braids for Sale at Red Sandstone school | VailDaily.com

Red Sandstone Elementary School is selling butter braids, caramel rolls and Yumbana gluten-free cookies to raise funds for new playground equipment. These pastries are the perfect holiday treat to share with friends and family so get your order in now! Deadline for ordering is Monday, Oct. 23, and items will arrive the week of Monday, Oct. 30. Butter braid flavors include: apple, blueberry cream cheese, cherry, cinnamon and strawberry cream cheese. New this year â four cheese and heb with marinara which can be used as sandwich bread or to dip in your favorite soup. Cookie flavors include: chocolate chip, oatmeal, walnut or double chocolate. Please reach out to any RSES student or the PTO (rsespto@gmail.com) to place your order. Thank you for your support.

Join us in celebrating the life of Wes Geist. The service will be Friday, Oct. 20, at 11 a.m. at Mountain Valley Lutheran Church, 802 Brush Creek Terrace, in Eagle. Call 970-328-6718 for more information.

