relationships | VailDaily.com

Friendships can be tricky ... but they should be joyful. Help your kids, from tots to teens, navigate relationships. Eagle River Youth Coalitionâs next Eat Chat Parent takes place Jan. 26 at Homestake Peak School in Eagle-Vail with experts Martha Teien, founder of Mountain Montessori, Mike Santambrogio with Bright Future Foundation and Megan Vogt with Mind Springs Health. RSVP by emailing cjohnson@eagleyouth.org or calling 970-331-1487. Free dinner, free childcare and live Spanish interpretation.

