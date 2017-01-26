 Renegade Sons Play Main St. Grill | VailDaily.com

Renegade Sons Play Main St. Grill

The Renegade Sons will play a free show at Main St. Grill in The Riverwalk at Edwards today. Renegade Sons is a rock-oriented band that plays classic rock, alt-country, hard rock and funk. The band has performed at a variety of big Vail Valley events, including the 2015 World Alpine Skiing Championships, the Talons Challenge race in Beaver Creek, Pink Vail and the Minturn Little Beach Amphitheater Summer Concert Series. The show starts at 9:30 p.m. Find Renegade Sons on Facebook or call 970-926-2729 for more information.

