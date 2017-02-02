 Restorative Yoga Class At Aria Club | VailDaily.com

Restorative Yoga Class At Aria Club

Please join Aria Yoga teacher Besty Lewis for Anjali Restorative Yoga on Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Aria Club and Spa. Anjali Restorative Yoga is a well-respected style of nourishing, gentle yoga. It is a rich practice of deep and meditative support, both physically and emotionally. The practitioner is held by bolsters, pillows and blankets for sustained periods of time in deeply rejuvenative postures. This one hour practice is suited for all. For more information, please call the Aria Club at 970-476-7400.