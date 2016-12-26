 Retro club | VailDaily.com

Retro club

Famous local Avon Ted, left, braves the 8-degree temperature to welcome two new members to his retro club as they depart for the club's annual on-hill Christmas meeting at Beaver Creek. Avon Ted is joined by Molly of Minturn and Ricardo of Rifle. When this reporter asked for more detailed information about Avon Ted's retro club, the trio skied off, cheerfully shouting, "Merry Christmas to all!'

