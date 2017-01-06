 rock ’n’ roll party for stan | VailDaily.com

Back to: Town Talk

rock ’n’ roll party for stan

Please join us for Stan Friedbergâs 90th rock 'n' roll birthday party this Sunday Jan. 8 at the Route 6 Cafe in Eagle-Vail at 6 p.m. Please come by and wish him a happy birthday. Stanâs grandson will be performing MJ Ouimette member of TMD. Put your dancing shoes on. From, the Friedberg and Ouimette family.

Please join us for Stan Friedbergâs 90th rock 'n' roll birthday party this Sunday Jan. 8 at the Route 6 Cafe in Eagle-Vail at 6 p.m. Please come by and wish him a happy birthday. Stanâs grandson will be performing MJ Ouimette member of TMD. Put your dancing shoes on. From, the Friedberg and Ouimette family.