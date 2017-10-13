 Rodeo Royalty Clinic | VailDaily.com

Rodeo Royalty Clinic

Rodeo Royalty Clinic Saturday, Oct. 7, was a great day for Eagle County and Beaver Creek Rodeo Royalty. The Western Slope Rodeo Royalty Clinic was held at the Grand Valley Recreation Center in Battlement Mesa. Pictured are Brielle Kromer, Natalie Winstead, Miss Rodeo Colorado Lady-in-Waiting 2018 Alex Hyland, Morgan Kromer and Kamryn Davis. Good luck to all of you in the coming year.

