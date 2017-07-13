Rotary international exchange program | VailDaily.com

Vail and Edwards Rotary clubs support the Rotary International Exchange program, each year hosting international students and sponsoring a Vail Valley high school student to travel abroad. This year's two international students, Klara Oklestkova from the Czech Republic and Tiia Kiuru from Finland, lived with local families while attending Battle Mountain High School and will return to their homes at the end of July. Sedona Trygg, who recently completed her sophomore year at Battle Mountain, will travel to Slovakia in August where she will spend her junior year and live with local host families. Pictured here from left are Sedona Trygg, Sally Corcoran, Rotary Student Exchange Coordinator, Klara Oklestkova from the Czech Republic and Tiia Kiuru from Finland.