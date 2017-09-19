 See ‘Angst’ at Eagle Valley High School | VailDaily.com

See ‘Angst’ at Eagle Valley High School

Eagle River Youth Coalition will host a screening of "Angst" from IndieFlix on Sept. 21 at Eagle Valley High School. The documentary and virtual reality experience that looks at anxiety, its causes and effects and what we can do about it. "Angst" features interviews with kids and young adults who suffer or have suffered from anxiety, and what theyâve learned. The film also includes experts charged with helping people manage their anxiety, and those who focus on researching its causes and sociological effects, while offering tools and resources that provide hope. The project will explore a conversation about anxiety from a peer-to-peer standpoint that is intimate, honest and accessible.For more information, visit http://angstmovie.com. A discussion will follow. Free dinner and babysitting â RSVP to cjohnson@eagleyouth.org.

Go back to article