See ‘Mary Poppins’ | VailDaily.com

Vail Christian High School presents Mary Poppins at 6:30 p.m. today through Saturday with a matinee performance on Saturday at 2 p.m. Everyone's favorite practically perfect nanny takes the stage in this supercalifragilisticexpialidocious musical adventure. Don't miss all the magic of "Mary Poppins". With fabulous costumes, beautiful sets, flying, amazing magic and terrific singers and actors, "Mary Poppins" is not your average high school musical. "Step in Time" to Grace Auditorium on the Vail Christian High School campus, located at 31621 Highway 6 in Edwards inthe east building. Admission is $10 for students and $15 adult. For more information, contact the high school at 970-926-3015.