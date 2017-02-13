 Seeking clothes | VailDaily.com

Seeking clothes

YouthPower365âs Girl PowHER program is currently seeking gently-used, appropriate and professional clothing for our annual PowHER Up for Success event â an evening of mentoring and networking for women and highschools girls. Donations can be dropped off at YouthPower365âs office at 90 Benchmark Rd. Suite 202, Avon from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information contact Brittany at 970-777-2015.