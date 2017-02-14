 Skate Night | VailDaily.com

Community Skate Night, Thursday, February 16 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Avon Recreation Center. Come celebrate winter at the Avon Recreation Centerâs annual Community Skate Night. The rinks are always free and open to the public, but during Community Skate Night, skate rentals are free, although availability may be limited, so come early. Enjoy family fun for all ages, including hot chocolate, a fire pit, music and more.