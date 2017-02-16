 Ski and Ride with the Town | VailDaily.com

Back to: Town Talk

Ski and Ride with the Town

Ski and ride with elected officials on Friday. Join members of the Vail Town Council and Eagle County Commissioners for the third ski and ride gathering of the season on Friday. Community members are invited to join the elected officials at the base of Gondola One in Vail Village at 10 a.m. No RSVPs are needed to take part in the ski and ride day; just meet at the base and assume responsibility for your own equipment and lift ticket. An intermediate ability level is advised. Participating council members and commissioners say the outings provide a unique opportunity to connect with the people they serve, outside of regular public meetings. The last ski and ride day of the season is planned for March 17.