 Solar Stock tanks | VailDaily.com

Solar Stock tanks

Holy Cross Energy offers solar stock tanks at discount During October, Holy Cross Energy is offering livestock owners in Garfield, Eagle and Pitkin a group purchase of Solar Stock Tanks, at wholesale prices. âThrough this group purchase, we are able to offer discounts of 9 to 14 percent to all livestock owners,â said Mary Wiener, energy efficiency program administrator for Holy Cross Energy. âMembers of Holy Cross Energy also qualify for an additional $300 rebate on these energy-saving livestock tanks, knocking the purchase price down by 50 percent or more,â Wiener said. Visit holycross.com for more information.

