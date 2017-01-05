 stop paying rent | VailDaily.com

Back to: Town Talk

stop paying rent

Stop paying rent now. Why rent when you can own for the same amount or less? The Stop Paying Rent Now event will be held on Monday, from 6 - 8 p.m. at the Red Sandstone Elementary Library in Vail. The event is presented by Smith Eaton Real Estate. Pizza and drinks will be provided by Everbank. For more information, call 970-471-1898 or email smith@vail.net.

Stop paying rent now. Why rent when you can own for the same amount or less? The Stop Paying Rent Now event will be held on Monday, from 6 - 8 p.m. at the Red Sandstone Elementary Library in Vail. The event is presented by Smith Eaton Real Estate. Pizza and drinks will be provided by Everbank. For more information, call 970-471-1898 or email smith@vail.net.

Stop paying rent now. Why rent when you can own for the same amount or less? The Stop Paying Rent Now event will be held on Monday, from 6-8 p.m. at the Red Sandstone Elementary Library in Vail. The event is presented by Smith Eaton Real Estate. Pizza and drinks will be provided by Everbank.

For more information, call 970-471-1898 or email smith@vail.net.