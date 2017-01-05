stop paying rent | VailDaily.com

Stop paying rent now. Why rent when you can own for the same amount or less? The Stop Paying Rent Now event will be held on Monday, from 6-8 p.m. at the Red Sandstone Elementary Library in Vail. The event is presented by Smith Eaton Real Estate. Pizza and drinks will be provided by Everbank.

For more information, call 970-471-1898 or email smith@vail.net.