support local art | VailDaily.com

Mixed media artist Nate Smith will be featured at the Avon Library from Jan. 3 thru Jan. 31. The solo show theme "Abstract Visions of Beauty" features Smith's colorful, vivid and vibrant paintings. Please support local art. For more information email natron71121@gmail.com, visit Nate's website at www.natesmithweb.wordpress.com. This sample artwork "Mystical Spirits," is oil, acrylic and ink on acid free paper.

