Support | VailDaily.com

An Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders support group meets Tuesdays from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Vail Interfaith Chapel in Vail. This support group is open to people who suffer from anorexia nervosa and/or bulimia. Group members will be able to give and receive support, encouragement and motivation for recovery in a safe and confidential setting. Attendance is free and Jill Rutledge is the support group facilitator. Contact her at 970-949-0404 or jillzr@gmail.com.