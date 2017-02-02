 support pink vail | VailDaily.com

SURGERY CENTER SUPPORTS PINK VAIL Shaw Regional Cancer Center would like to thank Vail Valley Surgery Center for forming their annual Pink Vail team, the âVVSC Vixens,â and joining in the community giving spirit by donating $20,000 to benefit patient care and the Spirit of Survival program at Shaw. The Vixens are in the lead. Who is going to catch them? Register or donate today at www.pinkvail.com.