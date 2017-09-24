 Thank for all of your effort | VailDaily.com

Thank for all of your effort

Thanks for Community Health Fair Vail Health and Eagle County Paramedic Services would like to thank everyone involved in making the Community Health Fair such a success. Special thanks to the health care providers at The Steadman Clinic, Vail Valley Hearing Center, American Vein and Vascular Institute, Vail Health Social Services, Vail Dermatology, Eagle County Paramedics, Vail Health Endocrinology, Vail Health Cardiovascular Center and Howard Head Sports Medicine. Thanks also to Mind Springs Health, Starting Hearts, Eagle County Public Health, Eagle County Veteranâs Services and Castle Peak Senior Care for sharing helpful information with attendees. Finally, thank you to the 55 volunteers who helped make this event possible.

