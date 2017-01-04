 Thank you | VailDaily.com

Back to: Town Talk

Thank you

The Literacy Project of Eagle County would like to thank Randy Schroeder, the January Volunteer of the Month. Randy has volunteered as a study friend with The Literacy Project for 14 years! In that time, Randy has tutored 19 middle school students from Eagle County Schools with their reading, math, homework and/or English as a second language skills. "I originally volunteered with The Literacy Project expecting to work with adults, teaching them to read," Schroeder said. "Along the way someone thought Iâd fit well into the Study Friends program, which provides tutoring to middle school students who need help with organization, motivation and technical mastery of their school subjects. Iâve been with the Study Friends program ever since and have enjoyed working with some amazing kids.â

The Literacy Project of Eagle County would like to thank Randy Schroeder, the January Volunteer of the Month. Randy has volunteered as a study friend with The Literacy Project for 14 years! In that time, Randy has tutored 19 middle school students from Eagle County Schools with their reading, math, homework and/or English as a second language skills. "I originally volunteered with The Literacy Project expecting to work with adults, teaching them to read," Schroeder said. "Along the way someone thought Iâd fit well into the Study Friends program, which provides tutoring to middle school students who need help with organization, motivation and technical mastery of their school subjects. Iâve been with the Study Friends program ever since and have enjoyed working with some amazing kids.â