Thank you For your support | VailDaily.com

Thank you For your support

Girl PowHERâs PowHER Up for Success was definitely a success! We are so thankful to live in a community where women support women, education is highly valued, and every girl has the opportunity to find a bright future. PowHER Up for Success is a night of learning interview skills, learning from a stylist how to "Dress for Success", and attendees also have the opportunity to be mentored from professional women in the community. Thank you to all the local women who mentored and donated clothing. A special thanks to Delphine Gennisson, Jan Hiland, Julie Kiddoo, Kacee Picot, and Colorado Mountain College for helping make this night so special.