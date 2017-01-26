 Thank you, from Cub Scouts Pack 231 | VailDaily.com

Back to: Town Talk

Thank you, from Cub Scouts Pack 231

Thanks VFW Post 10721 for the $500 contribution to Cub Scouts pack 231, for the amazing stories and for your service. You inspired renewed commitment to our Scouts.

Thanks VFW Post 10721 for the $500 contribution to Cub Scouts pack 231, for the amazing stories and for your service. You inspired renewed commitment to our Scouts.