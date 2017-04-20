 Thank you, Jim | VailDaily.com

Thank you, Jim

St. Clare of Assisi Catholic School had their raffle drawing on Wednesday. Thank you to Jim Popeck for donating many bikes throughout the years to the Mardi Gras event. We appreciate your support. Pictured here is Sister Mary Elisa, our principal and Daileen. Her relative won an electric assist bike. Popeck's bike shop is called the Mountain Pedaler in Minturn. Stop in and take a look around.