 The Sessh gets electro-funky in Avon | VailDaily.com

Back to: Town Talk

The Sessh gets electro-funky in Avon

The Sessh is starting 2017 with two new members, Alana Dym on the skins and Raulton Reichel on the keys. Come out tonight from 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. for a taste of the high-altitude funk with us. One of two Contra Basso Music artists, The Sessh, provides high energy dance music with modern and vintage twists. Seasoned musicians with great work ethics collaborate to make unique blend of roots-electro-funk-rock.

The Sessh is starting 2017 with two new members, Alana Dym on the skins and Raulton Reichel on the keys. Come out tonight from 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. for a taste of the high-altitude funk with us. One of two Contra Basso Music artists, The Sessh, provides high energy dance music with modern and vintage twists. Seasoned musicians with great work ethics collaborate to make unique blend of roots-electro-funk-rock.