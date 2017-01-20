 turns for taft | VailDaily.com

Back to: Town Talk

turns for taft

Turns for Taft Mark your calendars for another fun ski day in honor of Taft. Everyone (kids and adults) come and join Taftâs family and friends on the hill to celebrate and enjoy a day or an hour on the slopes. Please make it for a group picture at top of Chair 11 at 1:30 pm with a group ski down Northwoods afterward. Please stop by Larkspur Patio between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. for hot chocolate and cookies and visiting. Commemorative stickers can be picked up at VMS, Castle Peak Veterinary Service or Fox Hollow Veterinary Clinic before Jan 22. Louise will have more on the hill â find her during the day or afterward for a 2017 Remember Taft sticker and buff. If you canât make it on the 22, light a candle and take a moment to Remember Taft and his infectious fun loving style. We miss you Taft.

Turns for Taft Mark your calendars for another fun ski day in honor of Taft. Everyone (kids and adults) come and join Taftâs family and friends on the hill to celebrate and enjoy a day or an hour on the slopes. Please make it for a group picture at top of Chair 11 at 1:30 pm with a group ski down Northwoods afterward. Please stop by Larkspur Patio between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. for hot chocolate and cookies and visiting. Commemorative stickers can be picked up at VMS, Castle Peak Veterinary Service or Fox Hollow Veterinary Clinic before Jan 22. Louise will have more on the hill â find her during the day or afterward for a 2017 Remember Taft sticker and buff. If you canât make it on the 22, light a candle and take a moment to Remember Taft and his infectious fun loving style. We miss you Taft.