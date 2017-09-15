 Vail Daily Town Talk: A Casual Thank You | VailDaily.com

Vail Daily Town Talk: A Casual Thank You

Sonnenalp's 32nd Casual Classic was a huge success. Thanks to all the volunteers and employees pulling together to make it happen. Peter Fontanese and Brent Gordon provided entertainment; Colorado Mountian Express donated transportation; Sysco-John Wild took care of the yummy foods; ECO Transport furnished their buses and Hoffbrau quenched everyone's thirst. Mother Nature provided the perfect, warm weather and a wonderful, fun day was had by all. Hope to see you all again next year â bring your friends and family members. Lastly, thank you to the entire Vail community for their support.

