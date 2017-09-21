 Vail Daily Town Talk: A Million Thanks | VailDaily.com

A million thanks to Inn & Suites at Riverwalk for generously donating furniture, art and lamps from 52 of their hotel rooms to the Habitat ReStore! If you are planning a remodel at your home or hotel, then we'd love to work with you, too! All donations are tax-deductible and better yet, we offer, free, easy pick up. Call 970-328-1119 for more info.

