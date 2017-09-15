 Vail Daily Town Talk: Archie needs a forever home | VailDaily.com

Vail Daily Town Talk: Archie needs a forever home

Archie is a Vail Valley dog looking for a home after 1 and a half years in a shelter. Little 3-year-old Archie is happy to be on the Western Slope with a renewed chance at finding a home. The Eagle Valley Humane Society would love to tell you all about him. If you are interested in adopting or fostering Archie, then call 970-376-5772.

