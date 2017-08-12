 Vail Daily Town Talk: Backpack Project | VailDaily.com

Vail Daily Town Talk: Backpack Project

The ladies and gentlemen at The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch Club and Residences, Vail, with assistance from residence owners, recently partnered with Edwards Elementary School to deliver 60 backpacks filled with grade specific school supplies. These backpacks were then distributed by school personnel to children at the school who may need assistance with school supplies to start off the year.