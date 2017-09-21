 Vail Daily Town Talk: Be A Hockey Sponsor | VailDaily.com

Vail Daily Town Talk: Be A Hockey Sponsor

The Vail Mountaineer Hockey Club is excited to share a sponsorship opportunity with you. We will be hosting a Top Shelf Casino Night fundraising event on Oct. 12 at the Donovan Pavilion. In an effort to support local youth sports, the goal is to raise $50,000 so that every child who wants to play hockey can. To that end, we are now opening up sponsorship opportunities to the community. The support of your organization, along with others, will will help cover things like uniforms, referees, travel expenses, ice time and more. There are several sponsorship/trade opportunities available, each offering marketing exposure benefits to over 200 Casino Night guests and families. For more information, please contact Charla Blizzard at charla.blizzard@mtnbev.com, or call 970.230.0317.

