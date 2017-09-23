 Vail Daily Town Talk: Beaver Creek rodeo Royalty | VailDaily.com

Beaver Creek Rodeo Royalty 2018 Tryouts were held on Sept. 10 for the 2018 rodeo royalty program for Beaver Creek Resorts. Morgan Kromer, the daughter of Kevin Kromer and Diana Hearne, earned the title of queen. Kamryn Davis, the daughter of Kristen and Brian Davis, earned the title of princess. Both girls are from Eagle. They both will be busy with year-round appearances and events.

