Vail Daily Town Talk: Bedtime Story and Walk | VailDaily.com

The evening is the perfect time to slow down and reflect upon all the adventures of a day spent in nature. Enjoy a bedtime story outside as we learn about local plant and animal communities. We will take a nature walk while reading a new story each week. There will be activities to go along with each story. Dress appropriately for mountain evening weather. Please arrive 10 minutes before the program begins to ensure your spot on the walk. No pre-registration required. This program meets at the Walking Mountains Science Center in Avon every Tuesdayat 6 p.m. Cost is $5 per child.