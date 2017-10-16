 Vail Daily Town Talk: Celebration of Life for Dr. Steinberg | VailDaily.com

The Vail community invites you to join in the celebration of the life of Dr. Thomas I. Steinberg on Sunday, Oct. 29, beginning at 3 p.m. at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek. There will be a reception to follow.

