Vail Daily Town Talk: Collin Graduated from Berklee | VailDaily.com

Collin Somers Keller (Idzikowski), originally from Edwards, son of Doreen Somers and Jan Idzikowski and 2013 graduate of Battle Mountain High School, has graduated from the Berklee College of Music in Boston on May 13. Summa Cum Laude, with a Bachelor of Music degree, a double major in song writing and guitar performance. The Berklee class of 2017 numbered more than 1,000 graduates from 71 countries and 40 U.S. states. Collin would like to thank the many people in the Vail Valley who helped and encouraged him to pursue his musical passion and who played a large part in his success. He plans to stay in the Boston area for the next year, touring with his band, luhx., writing music and working as a photographer.