Vail Daily Town Talk: Congrats to the Eagle Valley Land Trust | VailDaily.com

Congratulations to the Eagle Valley Land Trust for the successful conclusion of their Our Valley â Our Heritage, Preserving Hardscrabble Ranch in Brush Creek Valley fundraising campaign. Eagle County Open Space Program led the effort to purchase the 1,540 acre ranch so that it will be permanently protected through a conservation easement to be held in perpetuity by the Eagle Valley Land Trust. Pictured are campaign leaders Robin Thompson, Jim Daus, Rosie Shearwood, Annie Egan, Tim Thompson and Nancy Glass. Thank you to all who donated to this important project.