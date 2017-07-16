Vail Daily Town Talk: Congratulations, Jessael | VailDaily.com

Jessael Holguin, of Eagle, who is studying management information systems, made the Dean's List for the 2017 spring semester at Rochester Institute of Technology. Degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for Dean's List if their term grade poing average is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of "Incomplete", "D" or "F"; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours. Rochester Institute of Technology is home to leading creators, entrepreneurs, innovators and researchers. Founded in 1829, RIT enrolls about 19,000 students in more than 200 career-oriented and professional programs, making it among the largest private universities in the U.S. Congratulations, Holguin.