 Vail Daily Town Talk: Cub Scout Rocket Launch | VailDaily.com

Vail Daily Town Talk: Cub Scout Rocket Launch

Interested in learning more about Cub Scouts? Pack 231 will be hosting their annual rocket launch on Sunday, Oct. 22, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Colorado Mountain College in Edwards. For more information, contact chair.pack231@gmail.com or call/text to 970-343-4564. Keep up to date at Pack231Vail.com.

Go back to article